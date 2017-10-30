Police say that a 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a pair of violent attacks that targeted two female workers at a southeast Calgary business plaza on Saturday.

Investigators say that on October 28, police were called to a business in the 10000 block of Macleod Trail S.E. for reports of an armed man.

Upon arrival, police found a woman inside the business suffering from a number of injuries.

They say that she’d been attacked by a man who punched her, knocked her to the ground and then fled the scene.

Police say the man then went to another business across the parking lot and met with another female worker inside. Once he was alone with her, he attacked her as well, physically and sexually.

EMS, in the area on an unrelated incident, was flagged down by a citizen who directed them to the scene of the second assault. They entered the business and found the victim in severe distress.

The male suspect was still at the scene and was arrested by officers, dispatched to investigate the first incident.

Both victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Bogdan Radulescu, 32, is charged with:

attempted murder

aggravated sexual assault

uttering threats

choking to overcome

two counts of aggravated assault

Investigators believe that the two attacks were random.

Radulescu is expected in court on October 31.

