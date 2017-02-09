Calgary police have arrested and charged a man in connection with three separate robberies that targeted banks in the city’s north end.

On January 24, police were notified about a robbery that took place at an RBC bank in the 5600 block of 4 Street N.W. at about 1:45 p.m.

They say a man entered the building and presented a teller with a robbery note as well as a verbal demand for cash.

He also said that he had a weapon.

Police say he was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled the bank.

Another robbery took place on February 1 at about 3:45 p.m. at the CIBC bank in the 5600 block of 4 Street N.E. and a third on February 6 at another CIBC branch on Centre Street N.

Later on the same day of the third robbery, police found the suspect in Thorncliffe and arrested him without incident.

Clinton Ernest McGeough has been charged with three counts of robbery.

He is expected in court on February 14, 2017.