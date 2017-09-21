Police say a 38-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly entered an apartment building and sexually assaulted a resident late last month.

Investigators say a man entered an apartment building in the 1100 block of 6 Avenue S.W. at about 12:40 p.m. on August 29.

Once inside, they believe he sexually touched a resident without consent before fleeing the building.

Photos taken from surveillance video helped identify the suspect and police made an arrest on September 19.

Graham Ray Brien Grieves, of Calgary, has been charged with break and enter to commit sexual assault.

He is expected to appear in court on October 4.