RCMP says a man involved a serious crash just outside city limits last week has been charged with impaired driving.

Airdrie RCMP, along with EMS, were called to respond to the scene of a crash on Country Hills Boulevard N.E. at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews found two vehicles and two occupants involved in the crash.

The victim of the smaller car, a woman, was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance while the male driver of the SUV was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Jeffrey William Smith, has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and refusal to provide a breath sample in connection with the crash.

Police say Smith was attempting to pass a transport truck while travelling at a high rate of speed and ended up crashing head-on into the smaller vehicle.

The female victim, who has not been named, remains in hospital.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on October 5, 2017.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.