Lethbridge police say that a 52-year-old man has been charged in connection with a 48-year-old woman over the weekend.

On Saturday, a police officer intervened on an assault between a man and a woman in progress at about 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 6 Avenue S.

The man was arrested and the female victim was taken to hospital by paramedics in life threatening condition.

The woman died a short time later. An autopsy has been scheduled in Calgary to determine the cause of death.

The investigation revealed that the man and woman were known to one another.

Rodney Yellow Old Woman, 52, is charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He has already made his first court appearance and has been remanded into custody for another appearance on September 28.

At the request of her family the woman’s name will not be released.