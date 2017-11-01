A suspect facing attempted murder and sexual assault charges against two female workers at a strip mall has a criminal past and a history of mental health issues, CTV Calgary has learned.

32-year-old Bogdan Radulescu was arrested on Saturday after two women were attacked while at their workplaces in the 10,000 block of Macleod Trail S.E. at about 8:40 a.m. on October 28.

He made his first court appearance in connection with that incident on Tuesday and the judge decided to put over the hearing until Wednesday to allow a doctor to see him.

Just days before the attacks, he appeared in court for a breach of probation stemming from a guilty plea in a 2016 assault that took place at his father’s house.

A court-appointed doctor in that case found him mentally fit to stand trial, but a restraining order from the 2016 assault says Radulescu was diagnosed with schizophrenia and antisocial disorder in 2010. It also stated that he’d been in and out of hospital ever since and also struggles with substance abuse.

The restraining order was recently extended until June 2018.

