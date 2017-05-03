A Calgary man is facing several charges in connection to a child sexual abuse investigation that was launched by police late last year.

The family of a 14-year-old girl called Calgary police last December and said that she was meeting with a man in his late 20s and driving around with him.

Police talked to the girl at the time but she did not indicate that there was any wrongdoing.

Investigators looked into the man that the girl was allegedly meeting with and learned that he had been in contact with other girls of a similar age.

Police say he is believed to have used the names ‘Josh’ and ‘Brandon’ to meet the girls online.

“There was several different social media apps that he was using to engage these girls in conversation,” said Staff Sergeant Melanie Oncescu from the Child Abuse Unit.

In April, a 13-year-old girl came forward and told police that the man had asked her for sexual favours, which led police to two additional victims.

Christian Allen Sarile, 27, of Calgary, is charged with three counts each of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.

Sarile’s is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on June 6, 2017.

Police say technology is making it easier for predators and that parents need to be mindful of what sites their children are accessing online.

“I think any parent needs to be mindful of what social media sites their children are accessing. They should know their passwords to their devices so they can check on them and have really good conversations about Internet safety with their kids,” said Oncescu.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods