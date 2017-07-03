A 35-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to the serous assault of another man in the northeast on Canada Day.

Police were called to home in the 800 block of McNeill Road N.E. at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday for reports of an assault.

A man in his 30s was found in life-threatening condition and was taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

A suspect was arrested soon after near Manning Road and Manning Close N.E.

Police say the victim and accused are related to each other and that the motive behind the attack is still being investigated,

Ian Lawrence Saddleback , 35, is charged with attempted murder and breach of probation.

Saddleback is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.