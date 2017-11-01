Charges have been laid against a 20-year-old Calgary man in connection with an alleged sexual assault last month.

On October 1, a 15-year-old boarded a Calgary Transit bus near 4 Avenue and Centre Street South and sat down in one of the back seats.

Police say an unknown man was seen boarding the bus at a subsequent stop and sat next to the girl. He allegedly took off his leather jacket and put it across both of their laps.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted the teen and did not stop despite the victim’s protests.

As the victim got up to move to another area of the bus, the suspect allegedly assaulted her again as she moved past him.

She got off at the next stop and the suspect exited the bus at the intersection of 64 Avenue and Centre Street North.

Tamim Samimi, 20, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference with a youth.

He is expected to appear in court on December 14.