A sex assault investigation that began in January has resulted in charges against a 62-year-old Calgary man.

Police say a 17-year-old boy reported that he had been sexually assaulted in early January.

Investigators believe the accused offered the boy drugs and say the teen took what he thought was crystal meth. Police say the boy may also have been given GHB to incapacitate him before he was sexually assaulted.

On Sunday, a second teen went to the suspect’s residence near 10 Street and 16 Avenue S.W. and when he tried to leave, he was allegedly chased down a hallway by the suspect with a large knife.

Police say the 19-year-old boy was not injured in the incident and they arrested the man at the scene.

Robin Adair Wortman, 62, is charged with sexual assault in connection to the incident involving the 17-year-old boy and he is charged with assault with a weapon in relation to the 19-year-old teen.

Wortman is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Wednesday.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Det. Spence at 403-428-5457. Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of sexual assault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.