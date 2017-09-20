A Calgary man who killed a stranger in 2013 has been sentenced to eight years in jail.

William Littlechild, 24, was convicted earlier this year in the stabbing death of Robyn Gladue in 2013.

The man was found dead in Olympic Plaza on July 26, 2013.

The court heard that Littlechild came across Gladue, who was lying on the ground, passed out from drinking too much.

The then 20-year-old Littlechild attacked him with his fists and with a knife, an incident that the judge called ‘unusually brutal’.

The man was charged with second-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of manslaughter, saying that he was too drunk to intend to kill Gladue.

The judge took Littlechild’s age at the time of the offence, remorse and personal and family history into account in deciding the sentence.

He struggled with alcoholism and was abused as a child by family members who attended residential schools.

With time already served, Littlechild will remain in jail for another two years, followed by two years’ probation.