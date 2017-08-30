Joshua Mitchell, the young man convicted of killing a gas station attendant in a fatal gas-and-dash in 2015, is expected to learn his sentence for the crime in court on Wednesday.

Mitchell, 22, was found guilty of manslaughter earlier this year in the death of Maryam Rashidi Ashtiani, a gas attendant at the Centex station on 16 Avenue N.W.

The court said Mitchell was behind the wheel of a truck that ran over the woman when she attempted to intervene after witnessing the driver fill up with $113 of gas and drive away without paying.

Ashtiani pursued the truck to a nearby parking lot and ended up jumping onto the roof to get the driver to stop. During the course of the incident, she fell off the truck and was subsequently run over.

She died a few days later in hospital.

He was originally on trial for second-degree murder in the death. Mitchell was also found guilty of hit and run, theft of fuel and the theft of the truck.

The sentence for manslaughter varies between a term of probation and life.

The Crown is seeking a 12 year sentence plus a lifetime ban from driving.

Mitchell has been in jail since his arrest in June 2015 and would receive three years credit for that pre-sentence custody.