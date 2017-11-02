A high risk offender has been released into the Calgary area after serving a nine year sentence for aggravated sexual assault and police have issued a warning about his presence in the community in the interest of public safety.

Bradley Cory Keenatch, 33, was released on Thursday and will be monitored by the Calgary Police Service High Risk Offender Program.

Police say Keenatch has committed a number of crimes in Saskatchewan including; assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, common assault, uttering threats, break and enter, escape lawful custody, possession of a weapon, attempt to obstruct justice, mischief, possession of property obtained by crime and several breaches of court orders.

He was incarcerated after he was convicted of break and enter and the sexual assault of a woman in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Keenatch is described as:

175 cm or 5’9” tall

77 Kg or 170 pounds

Medium build

Black hair

Brown eyes and wears glasses

Has tattoos of a bear claw on his left hand and “CORY” on his chest

Police say it is in the public’s interest to be informed of Keenatch’s release and that people should not initiate any vigilante action if they come into contact with him.