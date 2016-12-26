Calgary police say one man has been charged after another man was attacked and killed on Sunday evening.

At about 6:30 p.m., police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Fonda Drive S.E. for reports of a disturbance.

When officers got there, they found a man had been attacked. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but later died of his injuries.

Police arrested Morris Stern, 55, of Calgary at the scene. Stern has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Investigators believe that the two men were known to each other and had spent the day together prior to the incident.

The victim’s identity is withheld pending next of kin notification.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

