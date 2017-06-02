Man dead after fiery crash near Beiseker
EMS say the driver of a pickup truck died at the scene of a serious crash near Beiseker late Thursday night.
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 5:48AM MDT
Authorities say a man has been killed after a serious crash late Thursday night near the Village of Beiseker.
RCMP responded to the crash, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Township Road 264, at about 11:15 p.m.
They say a semi-truck and a pickup crashed and both vehicles burst into flames.
Paramedics say the male driver of the pickup died at the scene while the driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Man dead after fiery crash near Beiseker
- Police investigate pepper spray incident at Chinook Centre theatre
- Three-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in Delacour
- Officials advise against recreation on the Bow River
- Trump says pulling out of Paris climate accord best for U.S.