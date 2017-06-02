Authorities say a man has been killed after a serious crash late Thursday night near the Village of Beiseker.

RCMP responded to the crash, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Township Road 264, at about 11:15 p.m.

They say a semi-truck and a pickup crashed and both vehicles burst into flames.

Paramedics say the male driver of the pickup died at the scene while the driver of the semi was not seriously hurt.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.