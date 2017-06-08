

CTV Calgary Staff





Police are investigating a domestic-related shooting in the community of Radisson Heights-Albert Park that left one man dead and a woman injured.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1100 block of 35 Street SE at about 1:50 a.m. following reports a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man dead inside the home and a woman in medical distress. Police believe the 44-year-old woman was shot in the stomach during an altercation inside the home. She was taken to hospital in critical condition. As of Wednesday afternoon, her condition had stabilized.

A 15-year-old who was in the home at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Police have determined the fatal shooting was an attempted murder-suicide. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Margaret Harris has lived in the area for over eleven years and says she was surprised to see the large police presence when she stepped outside.

“Never seen anything like this ever happen here, it’s usually really quiet,” she said “I was so surprised when I woke up and I looked out the door and I saw all these vehicles and then I look over and I see police cars and yellow tape and I say what happened? What’s going on?”

Police are investigating and say they are not looking for suspects in this case.