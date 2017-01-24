Police say that a man who was dropped off at a downtown Calgary medical centre on Monday night has died of his injuries.

At about 9:00 p.m., police say a man ran into the Sheldon Chumir Centre and told staff that his friend had been shot and then fled the building.

Doctors went outside and found an unconscious young man in critical, life threatening condition. He was transported to the Foothills Hospital for treatment.

The victim, a man in his 20s, later succumbed to his injuries.

There was no sign of the car, a white Pontiac G5, that dropped the man off.

Police set up a perimeter around the building and scoured the area to try and find it.

At around 10:30 p.m., officers did stop what they believe to be the vehicle involved in the incident at 17 Avenue and 18 Street S.W.

Police say one man was detained for questioning. There are no details on what, if any, involvement he had with the incident.

He was later released.

Investigators are also working on finding out where the shooting took place and hope that security video taken of the area around the Sheldon Chumir will give them some clues.

An autopsy on the victim is expected to take place later on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers

