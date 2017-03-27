A 41-year-old man faces several charges following an investigation into an illegal grow op by Innisfail RCMP.

Officers executed a search warrant on a rural property in Red Deer County on Friday, March 24 and seized 240 kilograms of marijuana plants and harvested marijuana.

The investigation began earlier this year when ALERT, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, received information about the grow op and later confirm it was not licensed or approved to grow marijuana.

RCMP seized 739 marijuana plants weighing just over 182 kilograms, harvested marijuana weighing almost 54 kilograms, and almost 3 kilograms of dried marihuana bud.

A working hash oil extraction lab and equipment was also removed from the property.

The outbuilding contained 8 seacans outfitted with sophisticated equipment including high intensity grow lights, fans, air conditioners, CO2 generators, dehumidifiers and light timers.

Shaun Charles Howell is charged with production of cannabis marijuana and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He appears in a Red Deer courtroom on May 18.