A 20 year old man faces numerous charges, including child luring and extortion, following a joint investigation between ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, Blood Tribe Police, and Lethbridge Police.

Skylar Pantherbone was arrested on August 17, 2017 at a Blood Tribe First Nations home.

Police say a number of electronic devices, weapons and drugs which may include fentanyl and oxycodone were also seized from the home

In March 2017, the underage victim told a Lethbridge Police School Resource Officer what was going on which prompted the investigation.

Police the accused and victim do not know each other.

The charges against Pantherbone include:

Child luring;

Extortion;

Accessing child pornography;

Possessing child pornography;

Distributing child pornography;

Breach of recognizance (x 3);

Possession of proceeds of crime;

Possession of weapon dangerous to the public;

Drug trafficking;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking; and

Obstructing a peace officer.

Police say Pantherbone’s breach charges are related to a previous internet child exploitation investigation in September 2016 when he was arrested for similar offences.