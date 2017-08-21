A 20 year old man faces numerous charges, including child luring and extortion, following a joint investigation between ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, Blood Tribe Police, and Lethbridge Police.

Skylar Pantherbone was arrested on August 17, 2017 at a Blood Tribe First Nations home.

Police say a number of electronic devices, weapons and drugs which may include fentanyl and oxycodone were also seized from the home

In March 2017, the underage victim told a Lethbridge Police School Resource Officer what was going on which prompted the investigation.

Police the accused and victim do not know each other.

The charges against Pantherbone include:

  •              Child luring;
  •              Extortion;
  •              Accessing child pornography;
  •              Possessing child pornography;
  •              Distributing child pornography;
  •              Breach of recognizance (x 3);
  •              Possession of proceeds of crime;
  •              Possession of weapon dangerous to the public;
  •              Drug trafficking;
  •              Possession for the purpose of trafficking; and
  •              Obstructing a peace officer.

Police say Pantherbone’s breach charges are related to a previous internet child exploitation  investigation in September 2016 when he was arrested for similar offences.