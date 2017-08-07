Authorities in Lethbridge are investigating after a man’s body was found in an alley on the city’s north end on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the alley, long the 1600 block of 5A Avenue N., after a passerby spotted the body at about 2:50 p.m.

The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old resident of Lethbridge.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary to determine the cause of death.

More information will be released once that has been completed.