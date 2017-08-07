CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man found dead in Lethbridge alleyway
Published Monday, August 7, 2017 11:34AM MDT
Authorities in Lethbridge are investigating after a man’s body was found in an alley on the city’s north end on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called to the alley, long the 1600 block of 5A Avenue N., after a passerby spotted the body at about 2:50 p.m.
The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old resident of Lethbridge.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday in Calgary to determine the cause of death.
More information will be released once that has been completed.