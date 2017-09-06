Police are investigating a scene in the Manchester Industrial area after a man was found stabbed several times on Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the 5700 block of 2 Street S.W. at around 10:00 a.m. to check on the welfare of a man in the area.

Officers found the man suffering from a number of stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and an autopsy is pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

