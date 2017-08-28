CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man granted day parole in deadly firebombing in 2004 in Applewood
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 5:25PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2017 7:05PM MDT
One of the men who pleaded guilty to killing two children in a 2004 firebombing in Calgary has been granted day parole.
Michael Douglas Sheets will live at a half-way house on Vancouver Island.
Sheets is serving a 14-and –a-half year sentence after admitting he and another man were paid $120,000.00 to firebomb a home in Applewood in southeast Calgary as part of a love affair revenge plot.
Five-year-old Ali Al-Mayahi and his Four-year-old sister Saja were killed.
Their mother was injured after jumping out of a second floor window.
Sheets has escaped custody multiple times; most recently in 2005.
Documents show a psychological assessment concluded Sheets presents a moderate risk to reoffend but the parole board believes his risk is manageable with a strict release plan.
Sheets is due for statutory release in February 2018.