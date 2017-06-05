

CTV Calgary Staff





Police have released the identity of a man who was shot and killed by masked assailants at a busy basketball court in the Forest Lawn area on Saturday night.

Police were called to a sport court near the Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre, in the 4800 block of 14 Avenue S.E., on Saturday at about 9:00 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say two masked men approached the court and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Three people were driven to hospital with various injuries and one later died. Police say a fourth victim showed up at an area hospital on Sunday for treatment.

The deceased man has been identified as Rinato Toy, 22, of Calgary.

“They have their personal motivation, whatever that is, and it’s clear that they could not care less about anybody else that may be in these areas,” said Insp. Don Coleman, of the CPS Homicide Unit. ”Gang, not so much, believe that there’s some criminal associations at play here but not necessarily, I wouldn’t use the term gang.”

Police say about 20 people were at the basketball court at the time of the shooting and some residents in the area are concerned about safety following the incident.

“I just don’t think I’ll be normally the parent that lets their kids outside again until something happens at Bob Bahan Pool,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

“Maybe the facility needs to lessen the time frame they can play, whether they need to set more guidelines and rules for the use of it,” said Jaime Sawdon.

Police believe it was a targeted attack and are working to determine a motive.

“We believe it’s important that there should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior and anybody that has any information about this or any other incident of late, should contact police,” said Coleman. “We’re looking at several aspects of motivation. We’ll know more as the investigation matures but at this point it’s too early to say what exactly the motivation may have been.”

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637