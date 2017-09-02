CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Man hospitalized following stabbing attack near Chinook LRT station
Crime scene tape in a strip mall parking lot in the 200 block of 61 Ave SW following a September 1, 2017 stabbing
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 11:32AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 11:45AM MDT
Police continue to investigate a Friday night stabbing in the city’s southwest that sent one man to hospital
At approximately 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 61 Avenue and 1A Street Southwest following reports of a stabbing.
An injured man was located and transported by ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police suspect the attack was targeted. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.