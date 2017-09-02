Police continue to investigate a Friday night stabbing in the city’s southwest that sent one man to hospital

At approximately 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a location near the intersection of 61 Avenue and 1A Street Southwest following reports of a stabbing.

An injured man was located and transported by ambulance to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police suspect the attack was targeted. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.