A man was taken to Foothills Hospital in critical condition after his vehicle crashed near Stoney Trail and Deerfoot Trail in the city's southeast on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. after the vehicle left the roadway, rolled and then settled against a barrier.

Roads were closed in the area while police investigated but they have since been reopened.

Police are investigating and have not ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the crash.