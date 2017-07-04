Man in critical condition after stabbing at southeast business
A daytime attack at a southeast Calgary business has sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Published Tuesday, July 4, 2017 11:22AM MDT
A man has been rushed to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after what police said is a random stabbing.
Police say a man walked into the Auto Value store on Hubalta Road southeast just before 11:00 on Tuesday morning and stabbed another man.
Officers then surrounded a home in the 4500 block of 7 Avenue southeast where they believe the suspect is inside.
Update to follow…