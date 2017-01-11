Calgary police are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing that left a man in life threatening condition in the northeast.

At just after 8:00 p.m., officers were called to a location on Whitlock Close N.E. where a passerby found a man suffering from serious injuries.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in life threatening condition.

Police say that the victim was stabbed multiple times, but aren’t sure if the assault took place where he was found.

The area was closed for a period of time while police conducted their investigation.

There is no update on the man’s condition and the search for suspects is ongoing.