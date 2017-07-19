Man in serious condition after stabbing at LRT station
Police are looking for suspects after a man was stabbed on a northeast LRT platform on Tuesday evening.
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 5:47AM MDT
Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Tuesday evening at Marlborough Station.
Officers were called to Rundle Station at about 6:30 p.m. after someone pressed the emergency call button on the CTrain.
The victim was taken to hospital in life threatening condition but he has since been upgraded to stable but serious condition.
Investigators found the spot where the incident took place, but are still trying to track down the suspect responsible.
The incident caused a three hour delay on the Blue Line.
