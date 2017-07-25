Police were called to investigate an incident at an indoor firing range on Monday that resulted in one man being sent to hospital.

Officers were called to The Shooting Edge, on 77 Avenue S.E., just before noon.

They say two people were in a pistol bay when a gun malfunctioned.

The range’s owner said the pistol was pointed down while the pair worked to figure out what happened.

Suddenly, a piece of casing flew off the gun and struck one of the men in the chest.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.