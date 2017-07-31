Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on the QEII Highway south of Crossfield on Monday afternoon that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near the exit for Highway 72 at about 5:15 p.m.

STARS was called to the scene and the roadway was closed for a time to give the aircraft room to manoeuver.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash and RCMP is investigating.