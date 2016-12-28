Man killed, four others injured in crash near Strathmore
Police say a man has been killed and four women sent to hospital after a stolen vehicle crashed west of Strathmore.
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 10:33AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:16AM MST
Officials say that a man has died and four women have been injured in a serious single vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Strathmore.
Emergency crews were called to the scene two kilometres just west of Strathmore at about 7:00 a.m. and found a single vehicle involved in the crash.
RCMP say that the vehicle was stolen from Calgary.
They say witnesses tell them it was traveling at a high speed before it lost control and crashed.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene and three women were taken to hospital in Calgary suffering from various injuries.
A fifth woman was taken to hospital in Strathmore.
The victims have not been identified.
RCMP have shut down one eastbound lane for their investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.
Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com.
