Emergency officials say that a man has died in an incident involving machinery on a rural property near Cremona on Wednesday.

EMS say they were called to the scene at Highway 580 and Range Road 35 at about 7:30 a.m.

They say the patient, a man in his 60s, became entrapped and suffered significant abdominal injuries.

He died at the scene.

Officials with STARS say that a crew was also dispatched to the scene to aid in the incident, but did not transport anyone.

There are no other details on what exactly happened at this time.

More to come.