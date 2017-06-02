Man killed in collision with transport truck on Stoney Trail
A man was killed after he was hit by a transport truck on Stoney Trail on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 11:07AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 12:00PM MDT
Police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi tractor-trailer unit and a pedestrian on a street in the city’s southeast.
Emergency crews responded to Stoney Trail, near Chapparal Blvd S.E., just before 10:00 a.m. Friday for reports of a collision.
“A male pedestrian was in the middle of the roadway on eastbound Stoney Trail and he was hit by a semi truck,” said CPS A/Sgt Mudassir Rana.
Officials say a man in his 50s died at the scene and the driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash.
“We were called to Stoney Trail, heading east, just underneath the Chaparral Boulevard bridge, for reports of a male pedestrian being struck by a semi trailer. When we arrived there was one male patient, he was declared deceased on scene,” said Nate Pike, AHS Public Education Officer.
“Our officers have been talking to the driver, like I said, we are investigating the matter, and based on the investigation we will find out if we need to lay charges or not,” said Rana.
Police say they are speaking to witnesses and are working to collect any dash cam video from the scene.
“We don’t see any indication of him changing tires or anything but we don’t know if his car was broken down or not at this time,” said Rana.
The Collision Reconstruction Team is at the scene and eastbound Stoney Trail is closed to traffic while police conduct their investigation.
