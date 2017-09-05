RCMP says a man has been killed in a crash on Highway 9 near Oyen on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the westbound lanes of the road just west of Sybbald, on September 4.

Investigators say a passenger car crossed the centre line and crashed head-on with a transport truck.

The driver of the car, a male, was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries. Police did not release his identity.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.