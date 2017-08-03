A man was struck and killed by a semi tractor-trailer unit on the QEII Highway north of Airdrie on Thursday morning and police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Police responded to the crash, just north of the Highway 72 overpass, shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Motorists travelling northbound on the highway were rerouted by police onto Highway 2A for several hours while crews worked at the scene.

Police say the 46-year-old Calgary man who was killed was involved in a domestic altercation at a home in the Calgary community of Dalhousie a few hours earlier.

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital from the 4700 block of Dalton Drive NW at about 9:00 a.m.

The woman’s husband left the scene and a search was conducted by police but he was not located at that time.

Calgary police are the investigating the assault and RCMP are investigating the fatal crash.

A collision analyst has examined the scene of the crash and it is believed that the man pulled over, exited his vehicle and walked into the driving lane where he was hit by the truck.

The names of the deceased and the woman assaulted are not being released due to the domestic nature of the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org