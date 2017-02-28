Police are investigating a serious crash in the city’s northeast that killed an elderly man on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Edmonton Trail and Greenwood Dr. N.E. at about 8:20 a.m. for reports of a crash between a mini-van and a pickup truck.

EMS officials say the driver of the van, a man in his 80s, was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.

Police are investigating and are looking at the possibility that an underlying medical condition was a factor in the crash.