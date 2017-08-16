

CTV Calgary Staff





A 63-year-old man died in an incident involving machinery on a rural property near Cremona on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Highway 580 and Range Road 35 just after 8:00 a.m. after a man became entrapped in equipment at a hay plant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating and officials say the incident is not criminal in nature.

The man's name is not being released.