A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2005 death of two-year-old Blake Harvey.

Ryan Podhorodecki will serve five and a half years in prison.

The boy’s mother, Lindsey Garnham, told CTV Calgary she wished the sentence was longer.

“I don’t think it was long enough but I don’t think there will ever be a sentence long enough to bring justice for Blake,” she says.

On the afternoon of December 5, 2005, emergency crews responded to a home in the 4500 block of 7 Avenue Southeast following reports a child was in medical distress after falling down a flight of stairs.

An EMS crew transported little Blake Harvey from the home to hospital where he died three days later.

At the time, Podhorodecki was Garnham’s live-in boyfriend.

Calgary police didn’t have enough evidence to charge anyone in 2005 so it became a cold case until 2014 when police re-opened their investigation into little Blake’s death.

It involved undercover officers befriending Podhorodecki who had since moved to Kelowna.

After several months, he admitted to those undercover officers he was responsible for Blake’s death.

Garnham says her son was a happy little boy. “He just played all the time. He was happy go lucky. He loved sports. He really enjoyed life to the fullest.”

In Blake’s memory Garnham is working to raise awareness of child abuse.

She says details will be announced soon on a ball tournament that will raise funds for the Zebra Foundation in Edmonton, a child advocacy group that helps children living in abusive situations.