Man recovering after being shot early Saturday morning
Police were called to Auburn Bay early on Saturday morning for reports of a shooting.
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 12:51PM MDT
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in southeast Calgary.
A witness heard four shots ring out just before 1:30 a.m. in the neighbourhood of Auburn Bay and called police.
Witnesses also reported seeing two men with guns and a black SUV driving away from the area, and saw the victim walk to the South Health Campus.
Police say the victim knows at least one of the offenders.