A passenger’s bizarre behaviour created some frantic moments on a Greyhound bus heading to Calgary late Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the bus pulled over to the side of the road just east of Chestermere and called police after a passenger put on a mask and began to pace in the aisle.

The man’s behaviour took a disturbing turn when he began to take people’s photos and scrawled notes on a pad.

RCMP was soon called to respond and the bus that was ultimately bound for Vancouver was quickly surrounded.

The man was taken off the vehicle and transported to hospital in Calgary for an assessment.

Authorities tell CTV Calgary that the man was reported missing by his family in Winnipeg.

Passengers say the man had boarded the vehicle in that city and kept to himself for the trip until the incident that shocked many of them.

“People were mainly shocked of what was happening,” said one passenger. “The look in their faces like shock, scared and like I said they moved to the back of the bus. No one wanted to be there.”

No one was injured in the incident and the bus was delayed by an hour.

Police say that no criminal action was made, so there won’t be any charges.