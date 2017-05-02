Man rescued from tree in northwest Calgary
A man had to be rescued from a tree in northwest Calgary after being injured.
Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017 6:07PM MDT
Crews had to rescue a man from a tall tree in northwest Calgary after he was injured early Tuesday evening.
The man was about 12 metres or 40 feet up the tree when he got stuck.
Crews say it appears that the man in his 30s was trimming the top of the tree when something went wrong.
He had to be rescued with a cherry picker truck and could be suffering from a broken shoulder.
