Man rushed to hospital after fall from ladder
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 5:57PM MDT
A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after falling from a ladder while washing windows in the East Village.
It happened just after 2:00 p.m. at a condo complex in the 500 block of 8th Avenue southeast.
Bystanders said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was working with a window-washing company when he fell about three to four metres from the ladder and landed on a concrete floor.
He was taken to Foothills Hospital, and officials from Occupational Health and Safety are looking into the incident.
