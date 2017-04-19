A man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after falling from a ladder while washing windows in the East Village.

It happened just after 2:00 p.m. at a condo complex in the 500 block of 8th Avenue southeast.

Bystanders said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was working with a window-washing company when he fell about three to four metres from the ladder and landed on a concrete floor.

He was taken to Foothills Hospital, and officials from Occupational Health and Safety are looking into the incident.