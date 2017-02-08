A man is in hospital after he escaped his burning home in northeast Calgary on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene at a row of townhomes in the 1200 block of Falconridge Drive N.E. at about 9:30 a.m.

The fire department immediately called a second alarm when they got there.

The flames ended up gutting one of the units and severely damaging another.

One man who lived there managed to get out, but needed immediate medical help for severe burns.

He is listed in stable condition.

Crews are still at the scene of that fire, watching for hot spots.