A man is in serious condition in hospital following a late night assault in southwest Calgary.

Police were called to the scene at 58 Avenue and 5 Street S.W., near Chinook Centre, for reports of a fight at around 11:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a trail of blood, leading to a man suffering from two stab wounds to the head.

His injuries were considered to be ‘fairly significant’.

EMS took the man to hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man’s status has improved to serious condition, but they are having trouble advancing their investigation.

They haven’t been able to piece together exactly what took place.

There are no descriptions of any of the other people involved and the victim himself has not been cooperative with the investigation either.

For now, police are interviewing other residents of the apartment building where the fight is believed to have taken place to gather all the information they can about the incident.