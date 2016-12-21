Man sent to hospital after northeast Calgary shooting
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital on Tuesday night after he was shot in northeast Calgary.
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 6:31AM MST
Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot in the northeast community of Huntington Hills on Tuesday night.
At around midnight, police were called to a home for reports of a shooting.
A large number of people were found in the home and a man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition,
Police are looking to speak to anyone with information about the incident.
