A 21-year-old man who pleaded guilty to killing Christa Cachene at a house party in 2015 was sentenced in a Calgary courtroom on Wednesday.

In April, Isaiah Rider pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Cachene's death and to four other counts including assault.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Rider attended a party at Cachene’s Ranchlands area home and an argument occurred.

Cachene stabbed Rider in his lower back with a small knife and cut the teenager’s hand. Rider and Cachene exchanged punches and the 26-year-old woman was knocked to the ground.

Rider proceeded to stomp on Cachene’s head and chest before dumping her body down the stairs into the basement.

An autopsy determined Cachene, a mother of two, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries and restricted blood flow to her head.

The Crown was seeking an 18 year prison sentence while the defence was looking for a 15 year term for all the offences.

On Wednesday, Rider was sentenced to 15 years but will receive three years credit for time served.

