Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who was seen flying an unmanned aerial drone in northeast Calgary earlier this week.

On May 31, a man was seen flying a large UAV in the vicinity of the McCall Lake Golf Course at 2:10 p.m.

The same man was seen flying the drone in a green space near 1201 Crescent Road N.W. at about 4:10 p.m. on June 1.

Police are particularly concerned because the areas where the man was flying his drone are in the flight path of the Calgary International Airport.

The City of Calgary has rules that prohibit the usage of drones in close proximity to the airport because of the risk posed to manned aircraft.

The pilot of the UAV is described as:

Middle-aged

Asian

Black hair

He was seen wearing light-colouring clothing.

Police say that these incidents coincide with an increase in reported incidents around the airport, including two that may have caused significant disruptions of airport activities.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity of the individual is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Traffic Section office at 403-567-4000, or email uav@calgarypolice.ca.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637