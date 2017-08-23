Calgary police are looking for a man after five high-end rifles were stolen from a storage room in a residential parkade last week.

Investigators say that at about 6:15 a.m. on August 14, a man made his way into a parkade and began to prowl around several parked vehicles using a bicycle.

The suspect proceeded to a storage room and was able to break through the door.

Once inside, he gathered up five rifles, still in their cases, before fleeing on the bike.

Police say the rifles are worth approximately $65,000.

After reviewing CCTV footage taken from the area, police have identified the suspect as Colton Wayne Hilgen, 23, of Calgary.

Hilgen is wanted on warrants for one count of break and enter and five counts each of possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a weapon obtained by crime in relation to this offence.

He is also wanted on outstanding warrants for unrelated break and enters, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief to property.

He is described as:

Caucasian

183 cm tall

82 kg

Slim build

Short blond hair

Blue eyes

May have a goatee

Anyone with information about this offence or the whereabouts of HILGEN is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org