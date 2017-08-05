

CTV Calgary Staff





Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating an early morning domestic assault in a southwest neighbourhood that sent two people to hospital.

According to police, officers were called to a townhouse complex in the 4500 block of 31 Street Southwest, in the community of Rutland Park, at approximately 12:45 a.m. following reports of a stabbing.

Officers encountered a man restraining one of his sons who had apparently attacked another of his sons.

The stabbing victim was transported to the Rocky View Hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition. The victim’s brother, the alleged attacker, was also transported to hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. The ages of the patients have not been confirmed.

Police continue to investigate the incident.