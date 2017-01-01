A man in his early 30s was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre early Sunday morning following a stabbing in the Beltline.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a Shll gas station parking lot near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 5 Street Southwest at approximately 2:15 a.m. following reports of a fight. A man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen was located and taken to hospital by paramedics in stable, non-life threatening condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

EMS officials say an altercation occurred at a nearby establishment before the involved parties moved outside.

Police confirm charges are pending against an unnamed individual in connection with the stabbing. The investigation into the matter continues.