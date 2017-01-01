Man stabbed during early morning altercation on 17 Avenue Southwest
CPS units and crime scene tape in the parking lot of the Shell gas station in the 500 block of 17 Ave SW following a New Year's Day stabbing.
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:21AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 11:30AM MST
A man in his early 30s was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre early Sunday morning following a stabbing in the Beltline.
According to police, emergency crews were called to a Shll gas station parking lot near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 5 Street Southwest at approximately 2:15 a.m. following reports of a fight. A man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen was located and taken to hospital by paramedics in stable, non-life threatening condition.
No other injuries have been reported.
EMS officials say an altercation occurred at a nearby establishment before the involved parties moved outside.
Police confirm charges are pending against an unnamed individual in connection with the stabbing. The investigation into the matter continues.
